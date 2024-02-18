Rashid hopes Qalandars will defend title

LAHORE: The world’s top leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, who is missing the PSL due to back injury, has expressed his best wishes for his franchise Lahore Qalandars ahead of the start of the PSL-9 which kicked-off here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

This screengrab shows the Leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan. — Youtube/Pakistan Super League

In a video message he wished good luck for his team and hoped that they would retain the title.

“I just wanted to wish my team Lahore Qalandars and captain Shaheen all the very best for the PSL 9,” Rashid said. “I am sorry I would not be part of the PSL 9 because of my back injury. I am yet to recover. But my wishes are always for the team, everyone, Sameen bhai, Aqib bhai, all the best for the whole competition,” Rashid said.

“InshaAllah we will defend the title. Make sure you guys enjoy and have a fun and wish you the best and take care,” said Rashid.

Rashid was an integral part of the Lahore Qalandars.

He was part of the Lahore Qalandars squad for the PSL 9 but lower back surgery forced him to stay away of the event.