Hamza wants a winning start to PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings’ left-arm pacer Mir Hamza has set his sights on a triumphant start to the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, asserting that it would help the franchise to form a balanced team combination.
Hamza, while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the Kings’ training session at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, expressed his confidence in the squad and is hopeful for a positive start to the campaign.
“Definitely, team combination is very crucial to any side and in any form of cricket. Team combination is only formed when you win matches in the beginning. So, this time our combination, the way our team is gelled, I think it’s very good and by the will of Almighty Allah, we will strive for a win from the very first match,” said Hamza. He further commented on the new-look Karachi Kings’ bowling attack — following the departure of Mohammad Amir — and termed it very good, for having the likes of Hasan Ali and Tabraiz Shamsi in its arsenal.
“Our team’s pace attack this year is well-balanced, featuring Hasan Ali and me, as well as some really good all-rounders – Anwar Ali and Tabraiz. Therefore, our bowling attack is very strong, and our aim is to gain positive momentum and rhythm from the first match.” Karachi Kings will start their HBL PSL 9 campaign against former champions Multan Sultans.
