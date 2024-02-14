ITF Juniors participant Zainab breathes her last

Karachi-based talented player Zainab Ali Naqvi. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: One of the participants of the ITF Junior Tennis Karachi-based talented player Zainab Ali Naqvi breathed her last here at a local Guest House due to cardiac arrest.

Zainab (17) was also the winner of bronze medal at the National Games. Her death news left all players and PTF officials shell shocked. The tennis engagements on Tuesday were cancelled there and then.

According to details available, Zainab practiced for almost two hours under Aqeel’s coaching. She got back to the Guest House where she was accompanied by her grandmother. Her body was found in the bathroom where she suffered cardiac arrest. All the tennis fraternity in the city was left in a total shock on the untimely death of the young girl who was drawn to play against a foreign player on Tuesday.

President PTF Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, ex-president PTF, PTF Council members and the tennis fraternity at large offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. A joint Dua was offered and one-minute silence was observed by all the foreign and Pakistani players, parents, coaches and the PTF officials and staff.