Beijing to host 2029 World Championships

DOHA: Beijing will host the 2029 World Aquatics Championships, organisers said on Sunday, bringing the multi-sport event back to China for the first time in nearly 20 years.
Global governing body World Aquatics said China had won the bidding process for the event which includes swimming, artistic swimming, diving and water polo among other sports.
Shanghai hosted the 2011 world championships. The 21st edition of the championships are ongoing in Doha, Qatar, until Feb. 18. Singapore will host the next event in 2025, with Budapest hosting in 2027.
LAHORE: Former Australian captain Michael Clarke is all set to make his HBL PSL debut as he joins a star-studded...
NEW DELHI: Indian batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the third Test against England after failing a fitness test...
Hugh Weibgen is given honour of leading out star-studded lineup chosen by esteemed panel of media, broadcast, ICC...
Month-long tournament set new standards, had many thrilling matches, starting with dramatic upsets
Team GB Commercial Director says he saw a valuable opportunity to introduce new generation to magic of Olympic Games
The Black Caps romped to a 281-run victory in the first Test at Mount Maunganui last week