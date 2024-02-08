Kapp’s stunning all-round display secures SA another famous win

SYDNEY: Marizanne Kapp produced a magnificent all-round display to inspire South Africa to their first ODI victory over Australia, at the 17th attempt, and keep them alive in both the one-day and multi-format series.

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp celebrates a wicket during the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup match between England and South Africa at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 14, 2022. — AFP

Kapp was forced to retire hurt in Adelaide where South Africa were comprehensively beaten, and admitted to having some doubts as to whether she could play at North Sydney Oval, but been assured by the medical staff turned the tables on the home side. Her 75 off 87 balls, of which 48 came in boundaries, was the centrepiece of South Africa’s batting display and was complemented by useful contributions from Anneke Bosch and Chloe Tryon.

She then tore through Australia’s top order and finished with 3 for 12. Under lights, and on a surface freshened by steady drizzle that fell for much of the afternoon, Australia’s batting was then blown away in a manner rarely seen as they sank to 71 for 8.

Kapp had Alyssa Healy caught behind driving and produced a wicked inswinger to snake past Beth Mooney’s inside edge. She then trapped Phoebe Litchfield lbw to leave Australia 34 for 3 while Ashleigh Gardner was carrying a hamstring injury sustained in the field.

An unwell Ellyse Perry batted at No. 5 and could only manage 2 before edging a drive to second slip to give debutant Ayanda Hlubi a memorable maiden ODI wicket. It was a rare occasion where Australia’s deep batting order did not have an answer as Hlubi, Eliz-mari Marx and Nadine de Klerk cut through the middle order.

Gardner, who came out at No. 8, and Kim Garth stopped Australia’s collapse and built a record ninth-wicket stand of women’s ODI which, briefly, conjured thoughts of a remarkable turnaround before Gardner edged Marx behind.

It was only the second time since March 2009 that Australia had a lost a home ODI chasing.

Australia were far from at their best in the field with a total of five dropped chances, including Kapp on 37 and 45 - the latter a regulation low edge to Healy. Only one partnership - between Bosch and Tazmin Brits - passed fifty but there were five middle-order efforts of between 31 and 46 which kept South Africa moving.

Australia had made the ideal start by removing the key wicket of Laura Wolvaardt when she edged Megan Schutt to slip for a duck. There was nearly a second wicket in the opening over but Mooney couldn’t quite haul in an edge from Bosch who was then dropped on 1 by Perry at long leg.

South Africa were cautious through the powerplay, reaching 32 for 1 after 10 overs, and at one stage during the early stages Australia had four slips. But the visitors started to move through the gears, with a helping hand from the fielding, although when Sune Luus was well caught at long-on by Sutherland they were an uncertain 117 for 4.

Kapp, however, found important partners in de Klerk and Tryon, bringing up her fifty from 62 balls after a second rain delay. She was frustrated at finding cover off a Schutt full toss in the 42nd over, but Tryon ensured a strong finish by taking 18 off the penultimate over.

There was a curious incident towards the end of South Africa’s innings when Australia were unable to review an lbw appeal against Tryon, on 15 at the time, because the big screen had already shown a replay.