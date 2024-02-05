PCB stands firm on NOC denial for T20 leagues

View of PCB headquarters in Lahore. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has chosen not to extend No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for national cricketers, casting a shadow over their participation in ongoing international leagues, including the UAE ILT20 and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

Despite appeals from players currently engaged in these T20 leagues, the PCB has maintained its stance.

Sources within the PCB have disclosed that many cricketers sought NOC extensions, eager to capitalise on the opportunities presented by these prominent leagues. However, following a comprehensive review, the board decided against extending the issuance of NOCs, notifying players that their participation will be limited until February 7.

This denial has stirred discontent among both current and prospective national team players. Even those not actively representing Pakistan in international fixtures but participating in ongoing leagues have been called back.

A player, requesting anonymity, said that players with manageable workload should be allowed longer participation in leagues. With the imminent start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on February 17, the player suggested that players should be permitted to engage in leagues until then.

The player further highlighted the inconsistency in the PCB’s approach, citing instances where some individuals were granted permission until February 13, while another received permission until February 16. He urged the PCB to establish a consistent policy, asserting that players not part of the national team should be granted the opportunity to play in leagues without hindrance.