2026 Winter Olympics bobsleigh track row deepens

ROME: The row over the bobsleigh track for the 2026 Winter Olympics has gone up a notch after the IOC reacted angrily to the announcement that organisers had signed a deal for construction to begin in Italy.

“The bobsleigh, skeleton and luge track for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics and Paralympics will be in the town of Cortina,” Italy´s Transport Minister and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini and Sports Minister Andrea Abodi announced on Friday.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are fast becoming mired in rows over the construction of facilities and infrastructure. — AFP/File

“This choice puts an end (to the discussions) and shows the steely determination of this government to complete the construction work in order to have the best possible Games in Italy.”

But the announcement sparked an angry response from the International Olympic Committee, which is opposed to an 82-million-euro ($88.6-million) project that it says risks not being ready in time to be properly tested before the Games and will have little long-term benefit to local residents.

“The IOC has strong concerns about the delivery of this project by the required deadline of March 2025, which is necessary to validate and homologate the track, as no sliding track has ever been completed in such a short timeframe,” the IOC said in a statement.

“This concern is shared by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation and the International Luge Federation. “Therefore, the IOC has asked the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee to prepare a plan B as contingency in case of any delays, to ensure bobsleigh, skeleton and luge competitions can be held during the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.” When contacted by AFP, the local organising committee said it had no further comment.