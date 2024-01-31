Pakistan trounce Australia in Five-a-side Hockey World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan achieved a convincing triumph against Australia in the FIH Five-a-side Hockey World Cup, securing a resounding 11-3 win in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday.

A glimpse of the match between Pakistan and Australia. — Malaysian Hockey Confederation

The encounter was part of the 9th to 12th ranking matches in the tournament.

Captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s commanding performance, scoring five goals. The team’s comprehensive victory also saw notable contributions from Ghazanfar Ali, who scored two goals, and Zakaria Hayat, who added two goals to the tally. Murtaza Yaqub and Arshad Liaquat each scored one goal.