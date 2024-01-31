Pakistan trounce Australia in Five-a-side Hockey World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan achieved a convincing triumph against Australia in the FIH Five-a-side Hockey World Cup, securing a resounding 11-3 win in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday.
The encounter was part of the 9th to 12th ranking matches in the tournament.
Captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s commanding performance, scoring five goals. The team’s comprehensive victory also saw notable contributions from Ghazanfar Ali, who scored two goals, and Zakaria Hayat, who added two goals to the tally. Murtaza Yaqub and Arshad Liaquat each scored one goal.
RIYADH: Luis Suarez bagged his maiden goal for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi scored a penalty but it was not enough to...
ABIDJAN: Hosts Ivory Coast stunned Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, knocking out the reigning champions...
DUBAI: In a groundbreaking development for cricket enthusiasts in the United States, the newly established National...
ABIDJAN: Seemingly dead, buried and completely humiliated just a few days ago, Ivory Coast´s Africa Cup of Nations...
LONDON: Eddie Howe says Newcastle´s Saudi owners will act as “guardians of the club´s future” rather than splash...
LONDON: Mikel Arteta has slammed reports he was ready to quit Arsenal to become Barcelona manager as “fake...