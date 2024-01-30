Tajikistan make more history to join Australia in quarters

DOHA: Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan celebrated making more history as they stunned the United Arab Emirates on penalties to join Australia in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Asian Cup debutant Tajikistan team celebrates victory against UAE. — AFP/File

After the game ended 1-1 in Doha following 120 tense minutes, Tajikistan won a dramatic shootout 5-3 with Alisher Shukurov holding his nerve with the final spot-kick. The Central Asians, ranked 106th in the world and at their first Asian Cup, will now face either Jordan or the 2007 champions Iraq in the last eight.

Goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov made the decisive save from Caio Canedo with the UAE’s second penalty of the shootout, and his outfield team-mates did the rest.

Tajikistan’s charismatic Croatian coach Petar Segrt called his team “the black horses of the tournament” and said “nobody knows how far we can go”.

“I have no limits for the players because every game they surprise me again,” he said. “My next dream is to go to the next round again. I think in Tajikistan tonight, nobody will sleep.” Tajikistan had looked set for a famous victory in normal time when Vakhdat Khanonov scored with a 30th-minute header, only for Khalifa Al-Hammadi to equalise in the 95th minute and send the game into extra-time.