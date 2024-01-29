Girona take lead back with win

VIGO: Shock Spanish title challengers Girona returned to the top of La Liga with a 1-0 at Celta Vigo on Sunday.
Michel Sanchez´s side moved one point clear of Real Madrid, who beat Las Palmas on Saturday, although the Catalan team have played one more match.
Portu finished well in the 20th minute to send Girona ahead in a match they largely dominated but could not make safe by finding a second goal.
Rafa Benitez´s Celta, provisionally 16th, sit two points above the relegation zone. Girona, in the top flight for only the fourth season in their history, continue to battle with Spain´s giants for La Liga.
“We knew we had to take advantage of the chances we had, in the first half we made a lot of chances to score, they had some too,” said Girona winger Portu.
“At this stage of the league the important thing is three points and competing.”
Girona players and staff have been reluctant to admit the team is in contention to win the title.
