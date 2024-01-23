Japan goalie racially abused online

DOHA: Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki said on Monday he was racially abused on social media following his team´s shock defeat to Iraq at the Asian Cup.

Japan's goalkeeper, Zion Suzuki secures the ball during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group D football match between Iraq and Japan at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on January 19, 2024. — AFP

It comes after two instances of racist abuse directed at players in Italy and England during matches. Suzuki, whose father is Ghanaian-American and mother Japanese, was at fault for Iraq´s opening goal in Doha, after also making mistakes in their previous game against Vietnam.

The 21-year-old said he accepted criticism of his performances but "would like people to stop making racist comments". "I´m not about to let it beat me," he told reporters ahead of Japan´s final group game against Indonesia.

"I want to come back at them by producing good results." Comments appeared to have been disabled on Suzuki´s Instagram account on Monday. FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for worldwide stadium bans for fans and "automatic forfeits" for teams whose supporters hurl racist abuse, following the incidents in Italy and England at the weekend.