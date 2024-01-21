Shah Khawar takes charge as interim head of PCB

LAHORE: Following the departure of Zaka Ashraf from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the cricketing landscape is undergoing a transitional phase with Shah Khawar, the Chief Election Commissioner of the PCB, stepping up to take charge of cricketing affairs in the country.
In a significant development, Shah Khawar, who was already leading as Chief Election Commissioner, is set to assume additional responsibilities, ensuring a smooth transition until the appointment of a new governing body.
One of Shah Khawar’s primary responsibilities will be overseeing the upcoming PCB elections and the formation of a new Board of Governors (BOG). This strategic move aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the electoral process, allowing stakeholders to actively participate in shaping the future of Pakistan cricket.
Cricket enthusiasts and stakeholders are closely observing the developments, anticipating how the transition under Shah Khawar’s interim leadership will unfold and what changes may come to the PCB during this period.
This step is seen as a crucial measure to maintain stability and governance in Pakistan cricket during this transitional period.
ISLAMABAD: Three-member Pakistan team has been named to compete in the Pre-Qualifying event of the A/O Davis Cup...
Tata already holds the title sponsorship for the IPL and its sister competition, the Women´s Premier League
McIlroy moved to 12-under par with the best round of the week so far, where he was joined by Poland´s Adrian Meronk
The way both Ahmed and Zubair have played in the tournament so far it seems that Sunday’s round will be a contest...
He will therefore sit out Monday´s final group game against Cape Verde and any last-16 tie that would follow that.
His dismissal was confirmed by the Tanzanian Football Federation