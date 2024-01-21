Shah Khawar takes charge as interim head of PCB

The outside view of Pakistan Cricket Board. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Following the departure of Zaka Ashraf from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the cricketing landscape is undergoing a transitional phase with Shah Khawar, the Chief Election Commissioner of the PCB, stepping up to take charge of cricketing affairs in the country.

In a significant development, Shah Khawar, who was already leading as Chief Election Commissioner, is set to assume additional responsibilities, ensuring a smooth transition until the appointment of a new governing body.

One of Shah Khawar’s primary responsibilities will be overseeing the upcoming PCB elections and the formation of a new Board of Governors (BOG). This strategic move aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the electoral process, allowing stakeholders to actively participate in shaping the future of Pakistan cricket.

Cricket enthusiasts and stakeholders are closely observing the developments, anticipating how the transition under Shah Khawar’s interim leadership will unfold and what changes may come to the PCB during this period.

This step is seen as a crucial measure to maintain stability and governance in Pakistan cricket during this transitional period.