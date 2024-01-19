Hazlewood, Head put Australia in command against WI

ADELAIDE: An inspired spell of bowling from Josh Hazlewood and a brilliant attacking century from Travis Head put Australia in complete control of the first Test against the West Indies in Adelaide on Thursday.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood (3rd L) celebrates with teammates taking the wicket of West Indies' Alick Athanaze during day two of the first cricket Test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on January 18, 2024. — AFP

After Head smashed 119 from 134 balls to take Australia to 283 and a first-innings lead of 95, Hazlewood took four wickets for just two runs at the start of the West Indies second innings to deal a hammer blow to the visitors.

At stumps on the second day, the West Indies were 73-6, still 22 runs from making Australia bat again. Joshua Da Silva was not out 17, with Justin Greaves dismissed off the last ball of the day´s play.

Hazlewood removed the top four West Indies batsmen in a superb spell of seam bowling. He dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a first ball duck, then in his next over he had captain Kraigg Brathwaite caught by Head at a deepish short leg.

The West Indies were 7-3 when Alick Athanaze gloved a bouncer to keeper Alex Carey, then 19-4 when Kavem Hodge edged to Steve Smith at second slip. Kirk McKenzie and Greaves tried to rebuild the innings and took the score to 40 before McKenzie tried an expansive drive off Cameron Green, only to spoon the ball to Marnus Labuschagne at short cover.

Greaves and Da Silva batted sensibly and looked certain to take the West Indies safely to stumps, only for off-spinner Nathan Lyon to trap Greaves lbw for 24. West Indies coach Andre Coley said his young side had to adapt to Australian conditions.

“The pitches here have been very good, very different to back home, so our intent to score has always been evident,” he said. “But that has to be matched with decision-making. With more bounce the ability to leave the ball more consistently has to be part of your repertoire.”

On a pitch that troubled every other batsman, Head seemed to be playing on a different surface, bringing up his seventh Test century with a glorious cover drive to the boundary. He eventually fell after making a brisk century, caught brilliantly on the boundary by Kavem Hodge off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph, but by then the damage had been done and Australia were firmly in control.

The Australians were expected to dominate a below-strength West Indies, who have three players on debut in this match. But led by exciting newcomer Shamar Joseph, the visitors took regular wickets throughout the first two sessions to initially keep the Australians on the back foot.

Australia won the toss

West Indies 1st Innings 188

Australia 1st Innings

Smith c Greaves b S Joseph 12

Khawaja c Athanaze b Greaves 45

Labuschagne c Motie b S Joseph 10

Green c Da Silva b S Joseph 14

Head c Hodge b AS Joseph 119

Marsh c Greaves b Roach 5

Carey c Da Silva b Greaves 15

Starc c Chanderpaul b S Joseph 10

Cummins (c) b Roach 12

Lyon b S Joseph 24

Hazlewood not out 0

Extras: (lb 8, nb 9) 17

Total: 81.1 Ov (RR: 3.48) 283

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-45, 3-67, 4-113, 5-129, 6-168, 7-222, 8-255, 9-283, 10-283

Bowling: Kemar Roach 16.1-5-48-2, Alzarri Joseph 18-2-55-1, Shamar Joseph 20-2-94-5, Gudakesh Motie 12-1-42-0, Justin Greaves 15-3-36-2

West Indies 2nd Innings

Brathwaite (c) c Head b Hazlewood 1

Chanderpaul c Carey b Hazlewood 0

McKenzie c Labuschagne b Green 26

Athanaze c Carey b Hazlewood 0

Hodge c Smith b Hazlewood 3

Greaves lbw b Lyon 24

Silva not out 17

Extras: (lb 1, nb 1) 2

Total: 22.5 Ov (RR: 3.19) 73/6

Yet to bat: Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-7, 4-19, 5-40, 6-73

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-1-16-0, Josh Hazlewood 8-4-18-4, Pat Cummins 5-1-25-0, Cameron Green 3-0-9-1, Nathan Lyon 2.5-0-4-1

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Nitin Menon