Sidra, Sadaf hit tons for Lahore in Women’s T20

ISLAMABAD: Sidra Amin (113 not out) and Sadaf Shams (106 not out) smashed undefeated centuries to take Lahore to a dominating victory over Peshawar in the National Women T20 Tournament at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Sidra Amin and Sadaf Shams of Lahore can be seen receiving player of the match after victory over Peshawar in the National Women T20 Tournament at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium in Rawalpindi on January 18, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB

Lahore piled up 233 without losing a wicket with Peshawar managing just 86-4 in reply. Lahore’s decision to bat first paid dividends as the side put a mammoth 233 for no loss in the allotted 20 overs. Both the opening batters struck unbeaten centuries. Sidra took 55 deliveries to hit 113. She was supported by Sadaf Shams, who scored 106 from 66. Peshawar bowlers toiled hard with the ball but remained wicketless. In return, Peshawar could only manage 86-4 in 20 overs. Opening batters Aleena Shah (11) and Momina Riyasat (1) both fell cheaply to right-arm pacer Fatima Khan. Tehzeeb Shah, who contributed 20 from 21 with four boundaries, was caught by Sidra off leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima’s bowling. Sidra later ran out Shabnam Hayat (15) as well.

Raahima Syed scored an unbeaten 28 from 42, including three boundaries, which went in vain as Peshawar lost by 147 runs. Sidra and Sadaf were jointly awarded players of the match. At Ayub Park Ground, Multan faced a seven-wicket defeat against Karachi as the latter chased the 92-run winning target in 11.5 overs. At Islamabad’s Diamond Club Ground, Rawalpindi defeated Quetta by eight wickets on the back of an unbeaten half-centuries by Aliya Riaz and Natalia Parvaiz.