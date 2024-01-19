Brentford’s Toney ‘free’ after betting ban

LONDON: Brentford striker Ivan Toney declared himself “free” as he refused to rule out a big-money move after his eight-month ban came to an end on Wednesday.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney. — AFP/File

Toney had been serving a suspension for breaching English Football Association gambling rules and he could return to action in Brentford´s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The 27-year-old took to social media to mark the end of his ban by posting a GIF of a man holding his arms aloft in celebration, with the slogan “free!” on the bottom of the image. Brentford boss Thomas Frank said before his side´s FA Cup third-round replay defeat at Wolves on Tuesday that Toney “will be absolutely on it and ready for Saturday”.

But Toney has been linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea during the transfer window and he admitted the possibility of joining one of the Premier League giants is intriguing. Asked if this was not the right time to leave Brentford, Toney told Sky Sports: “Well I don´t know, you can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere.

“It´s obvious I´d like to play for a top club, everybody wants to play for the top clubs, fighting for titles and these kinds of things. “So whether it´s this January for a club to come in and pay the right money, who knows?

“But my main focus is doing what I do on the pitch and let the background work take care of itself.” Frank is hoping to keep Toney at least until the end of the season.

“It´s a team he´s really enjoying being part of, with some good mates, enjoying their football together, enjoying playing for Brentford and for the fans,” Frank said. “We´ve done everything we can to help him through this. We´d like to keep him, but we know how football is.”