Umar, Sulaiman hit centuries in President’s Trophy

Pakistani cricketer Salman Ali Agha during the President’s Trophy cricket tournament on January 14, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

KARACHI: Centuries by Umar Amin and Mohammad Sulaiman and five wickets each by Salman Ali Agha and Shoaib Akhtar were the highlights of the first day of the sixth round of the President’s Trophy cricket tournament on Monday.

Higher Education Commission won the toss and batted first against State Bank of Pakistan at the National Bank Stadium but were bowled out for just 95 runs due to lethal bowling of Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

Muhammad Junaid was the top scorer with 27 runs not out. Salman Ali Agha took 5 wickets for 39 runs. This is his best individual bowling in first-class cricket, while Zahid Mehmood gave only 5 runs and dismissed 3 players.

State Bank of Pakistan had scored 188 runs by the end of the game and three batters were dismissed. Imran was unbeaten on 110 runs which included 17 fours. Ramiz Aziz was at the crease with him on 53 runs. These two have added 112 runs in the fourth wicket partnership.

At the State Bank Stadium, Ghani Glass won the toss and put WAPDA into bat, who were dismissed for 212 runs. Ayaz Tasawwar scored hard hitting 81 runs with eight fours and four sixes. Shoaib Akhtar took 5 wickets by giving 71 runs. Ghani Glass had scored 45 for six by the end of the game. Ali Shafiq took 4 wickets by giving only 10 runs.

At the UBL Sports Complex, PTV won the toss and elected to bat first against KRL and scored 360 runs for eight wickets in the allotted 80 overs. Muhammad Sulaiman scored 101 runs with the help of eight fours and one six. Waqar Hussain scored 75 runs while Jahandad Khan scored 67 runs which included 7 sixes and 2 fours. Ahmed Bashir dismissed three players.