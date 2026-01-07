Is Nikki Bella really dating NFL star Cooper DeJean? Shocking details revealed

Nikki Bella is said to be casually dating rising NFL star Cooper DeJean.

On Tuesday, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the 42-year-old TV star is "still very single and just enjoying her life.”

“The WWE star and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback have been spending some time together and even been on dates … but Nikki is still very single and enjoying life," the source said.

The confidant further told the outlet that the two share a "mutual attraction," however, Nikki's “primary focus is on her career and raising her son, Matteo."

On January 5, TMZ reported that the former WWE star was “smitten” over Cooper.

“She’s really happy, and it’s an exciting time for her — but she is definitely keeping it as casual as possible, for now,” the source told the publication.

Last month, Nikki opened up about her love life on her podcast.

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” she said on her podcast, The Nikki and Brie Show.

“It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing," added Nikki. “I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy."

For those unversed, Nikki finalized her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev in November 2024 after two years of marriage. She shares a 5-year-old son, Matteo, with the professional dancer.