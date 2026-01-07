Magnitude 6.4 powerful earthquake strikes near Baculin, Philippines, USGS says

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines' southern islands, Baculin, on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey USGS, the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) around 68 km (42 miles) east of Baculin, a village in the southern town of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur province.

The Philippine seismology agency, Phivolcs, which measured the tremor at a 6.4 magnitude and a depth of 23 km, warned of damage and aftershocks.

Police and disaster officials near the quake's epicenter said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

"It was not that strong, but people rushed outside," said Joey Monato, the local police chief of Hinatuan.

Bacolcol said tsunami warnings were unlikely from the tremor on Wednesday. "It will not generate destructive tsunami waves because it's deep," Bacolcol said by phone.

As per geological experts, the Philippines is in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

People observed strong earthquake shocks on the roads, and overheads or bridges, while a live press conference was also halted during strong shaky tremors.

Additionally, USGS also confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries yet.