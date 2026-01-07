Legal battle escalates as Justin Baldoni makes new claims against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni claimed that Blake Lively was trying to "trap" him during the production of their film It Ends With U, according to new unsealed text messages revealed in an ongoing lawsuit related to the film.

As per the Daily Mail, the legal documents filed by Justin's management agency, WME, in court on Monday revealed a series of messages expressing his exhaustion with making the film with Blake.

On December 30, 2023, the 41-year-old actor told his former WME agent, Danny Greenberg, that he had experienced a "really, really bad week" while directing the film due to creative conflicts with Blake.

Justin informed his former agent that the Gossip Girl actress had contacted him to try to schedule a private meeting at her home in New York City.

The Not Today star mentioned that the discussion would probably revolve around the filming of several sex scenes in the movie because Blake had 'refused' to use a body double for the intimate exchanges on camera.

In June 2025, Thomas Canestraro, who served as Justin's body double, told the publication that he felt “discomfort from everybody” while working on It Ends With Us.

For those unversed, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, in December 2024, citing claims of sexual harassment, retaliation, and a purported smear campaign aimed at ruining her career.