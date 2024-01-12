Nepal suspends former cricket captain after rape conviction

KATHMANDU: Nepal´s cricket body on Thursday suspended former captain and star player Sandeep Lamichhane, a day after he was sentenced to eight years in prison for rape.
Lamichhane, 23, was once the poster boy for cricket in Nepal and the leg-spinner´s on-field success had boosted the sport´s profile in the Himalayan republic. In 2022, he was accused of raping a young woman in a Kathmandu hotel but was freed on bail and returned to the squad to compete in international tournaments.
“We inform you that Sandeep Lamichhane has been suspended from any kind of domestic and international cricket activities as he has been convicted and sentenced,” Cricket Association of Nepal president Chatur Bahadur Chand said in a statement.
Lamichhane is not in custody and was not in court for Wednesday´s sentencing. His lawyer, Saroj Ghimire, told AFP he “will appeal the decision” in a higher court.
