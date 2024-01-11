Eight Pakistanis in FIFA referee list for 2024

LAHORE: FIFA have released a referee list for the year 2024 showcasing the significant presence of Pakistan, featuring a total of eight referees.

The logo of the FIFA is pictured on a carpet at the entrance of the FIFA headquarters in Zurich. — AFP/File

Seven out of the eight referees have retained their positions, showcasing their consistent performance. Ihsan Ahmad is a fresh addition to the lineup. Irshad Ul Haq, who started in 2012, will continue as a referee, along with Adnan Anjum and Muzammal Hussain. Among the Assistant Referees, Tahir Hussain, Mehboob Ali, Azam Ali and Muhammad Ali have been retrained. Muhammad Ali has also been featured in the AFC Elite Panel since 2014.