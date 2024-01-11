Overmars’s Dutch ban extended worldwide

THE HAGUE: Disgraced former international Marc Overmars’s one-year fixed ban from working in Dutch football for sending sexually explicit pictures and videos to women staff has been extended worldwide by FIFA, the Dutch football federation said on Wednesday.
The ex-Netherlands winger resigned as Ajax’s director of football in February 2022 after admitting sending a “series of inappropriate messages” to female colleagues, saying he was “ashamed” of his behaviour.
A month later, he got a “second chance” at Royal Antwerp, appointed as technical director for the Belgian club. The Dutch Sports Tribunal (ISR) ruled Overmars should be prohibited from “exercising any function” with an organisation affiliated with the Dutch FA for two years, one of which was suspended.
But that suspension has now been widened. The federation said it was obliged “to share this ban with FIFA’s disciplinary committee”. “They then decide if this ban must also be imposed globally,” the federation told AFP. “The disciplinary committee decided to widen the ban.”
LAHORE: Hamna Irshad of Gujranwala and M Ahmad Usman of Multan won the girls and boys singles titles of Under-16...
“He is not totally fit he is travelling with the team. We hope he gets fit soon,” Zadran told reporters
SYDNEY: Steve Smith will open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja against the West Indies in place of the retired...
KARACHI: National Snooker Champion Sultan Muhammad will be looking to defend his title in the NBP 48th National...
ISLAMABAD: Great Britain will start favourites to make it to the semi-finals from Pool A in the Olympic hockey...
LAHORE: Naveed Ahmed Khan’s rise in the cricketing world is not just a story of talent but a testament to his...