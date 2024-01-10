Tait excited to work with Pak speedsters in HBL PSL

LAHORE: Fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, and Mohammad Amir are set to receive guidance from renowned fast bowling coach Shaun Tait.

Australia bowler Shaun Tait celebrates after dismissing Sri Lankan batsman Tillekeratne Dilshan during their Cricket World Cup match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 5, 2011. — AFP

Tait, the former Australian quick, was recently appointed as the bowling coach by the Quetta Gladiators. He expressed his enthusiasm for working with the three Pakistani speedsters.

“I am excited to work with Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir. They are some great talents to work with and also it will be great to work alongside the great Shane Watson,” Tait said in an interview.

Tait’s experience is vast and impressive. He represented Australia in three Tests, 35 ODIs, and 21 T20Is. He also boasts experience coaching at the international level, having served as Pakistan’s fast bowling coach in 2020.