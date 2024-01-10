Tait excited to work with Pak speedsters in HBL PSL

LAHORE: Fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, and Mohammad Amir are set to receive guidance from renowned fast bowling coach Shaun Tait.
Tait, the former Australian quick, was recently appointed as the bowling coach by the Quetta Gladiators. He expressed his enthusiasm for working with the three Pakistani speedsters.
“I am excited to work with Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir. They are some great talents to work with and also it will be great to work alongside the great Shane Watson,” Tait said in an interview.
Tait’s experience is vast and impressive. He represented Australia in three Tests, 35 ODIs, and 21 T20Is. He also boasts experience coaching at the international level, having served as Pakistan’s fast bowling coach in 2020.
LAHORE: Sameen Faisal of Rawalpindi and Hamna Irshad of Gujranwala cruised into the Girls Singles final of U-16 Talent...
COLOMBO: A back-to-the-wall 95 by middle-order batsman Janith Liyanage helped Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by two wickets...
Both Kishmala and Gulfam will feature in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the 2024 Paris Olympics
PTV, KRL were bundled out before playing their allotted 80 overs while WAPDA batted out said overs in impressive...
CAPE TOWN: The Newlands pitch on which India beat South Africa in less than two days last week was rated...
ADELAIDE: Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pulled out of the Adelaide International with a hip injury Tuesday...