Moraes grabs first Dakar win as Sunderland retires

AL DUWADIMI: Lucas Moraes grabbed his first Dakar stage victory on Monday as Yazeed Al-Rajhi finished third to take the overall lead in the car class.

Toyota Gazoo Racing´s Brazilian driver Lucas Moraes and his Spanish co-driver Armand Monleon compete during Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally 2024, between Al Duwadimi and Al Salamiya, Saudi Arabia, on January 8, 2024. — AFP

In the bikes, Kevin Benavides claimed victories as a host of his rivals were penalised for speeding and two-time winner Sam Sunderland was knocked out of the race by mechanical problem ended his interest in this year´s edition, organisers said.

Moraes, a Brazilian Toyota driver won the 438km third stage by just nine seconds from Swede Mattias Ekstrom in an Audi. Saudi Arabian Al-Rajhi (Toyota) was third at 1 minute 9 seconds but even he got lost.

“Navigating was pretty hard today,” he said. “We had to backtrack several times. But we made it here.” Moraes thanked his co-driver Armand Monleon for guiding him through the dunes.

“I have to give it up to Armand because the navigation was very tricky and he was on point on everything,” said Moraes who had time to help Toyota team-mate Seth Quintero. “We had a good pace and didn´t have any punctures. We even stopped to help Seth - we gave our spare wheel to him so he could finish as well. It was a perfect day.”

Quintero, 21, came in 17th on the day and the American now sits 11th in the provisional rankings 27min 18sec behind leader Al-Rajhi who is 29 seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz (Audi). The Spaniard finished sixth on stage 3, 3min 29sec behind Moraes.

Frenchman Sebastien Loeb (Prodrive), who started the day in third, suffered three punctures on the rocky roads from Al Duwadimi to Al Samiya. Loeb said he ran out of spare tyres as he lost almost 24 minutes and dropped to ninth. “The third came with 100 kilometres to go,” he said.