State Bank thrash WAPDA by 9 wickets

KARACHI: State Bank defeated WAPDA by 9 wickets on the third day of the fourth round of the President Trophy on Friday.

State Bank were given a target of just 41 runs to win against WAPDA at the State Bank Stadium, which they achieved for the loss of one wicket. This is State Bank’s second win in this tournament and WAPDA’s first defeat.

In another match, KRL scored 299 runs for nine wickets in their second innings against SNGPL at the National Bank Stadium. They have an overall lead of 231 runs. Imran Rafiq scored 78 runs and Shiron Siraj scored 52 runs. Arif Yaqub took 4 wickets by giving 108 runs.

At UBL Sports Complex, Higher Education Commission (HEC) were given a target of 479 runs by Ghani Glass. At the end of the third day’s play, they had scored 276 runs for 6 wickets. Thus, they need 203 more runs to win and have 4 wickets. Saad Khan scored 104 runs with the help of 18 fours. Adeel Mayo scored 75 runs not out with the help of 9 fours and a six. Mohammad Ramiz has taken three wickets.