Omar Associates, Crescent Barrington record victories

LAHORE: Omar Associates and Crescent Barrington Associates won their matches of the RCA Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League.

At the KCCA Stadium Karachi, Omar Associates beat Top Link by six wickets. Top Link posted 160-9 in 40 overs with Asad-ul-Haq top-scoring 52 which contained two fours and two sixes.

This representational image shows a boy on a crease during a match. — Pexels

Ghulam Ashraf made 34 and Zohaib Idrees scored 22. Leggie Adil Moiz got 3-33 while left-arm spinner Muhammad Taha captured 2-11. Omar Associates chased the target in the 32nd over after losing four wickets in the process.

Danish Aziz struck 57 which contained seven fours and two sixes. Hurair Shahid made 52 which carried five fours. Saifullah was not out on 30. Left-arm spinner Niqab Shafiq got 3-15.

At the RLCA Gulberg, Dubai Hawks defeated Har Pal Taza Chai by six Wickets. Har Pal Taza Chai scored 241-5 in 40 overs. Sheharyar Azhar blasted 67, hammering five fours and one six.

Abdul Hanan made 57 which carried two fours and one six. Shoaib Ahmed belted 54 which contained ten fours and one six. Left-arm spinner Niamat Khan got 3-43 while off-spinner Afaaq Ahmed captured 3-56.

Dubai Hawks raced to the target in the 28th over for the loss of four wickets. Afaq Ahmed scored 70 while Adeel Khan made 51 and Muhammad Waseem remained not out on 43. Crescent Barrington Associates defeated ZS Enterprises by nine wickets at the TMC Ground. ZS Enterprises perished for 81. Crescent Barrington Associates achieved the target in the 11th over for the loss of one wicket.