Girona edge Atletico thriller, stay level with Real Madrid

BARCELONA: Shock Spanish title challengers Girona snatched a remarkable 4-3 victory over Atletico Madrid to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Wednesday.

After Los Blancos edged Real Mallorca 1-0 thanks to Antonio Rudiger´s goal, Ivan Martin´s stoppage time strike ensured the Catalan minnows matched Carlo Ancelotti´s side on 48 points from 19 matches.

Girona's Spanish coach Michel (C,L) and team members celebrate victory at the end of the Spanish league football match between Girona FC and Club Atletico de Madrid in Girona on January 3, 2024. — AFP

Alvaro Morata hit a hat-trick for Atletico at Girona´s tiny Montilivi stadium, but it was not enough as Martin found the top corner at the death to keep Girona firmly in the hunt for the title.

Atletico, third, trail both Real and Girona by 10 points, as do champions Barcelona, fourth, who visit Las Palmas on Thursday.

Valery Fernandez, Savinho and Daley Blind netted for the hosts in a wild first half, with Morata twice scoring for Atletico. The Spain international completed his treble early in the second period to pull Atletico level but Martin´s last gasp heroics snatched Girona victory from a compelling clash. “It´s a historic night for us, for the city, for the province,” Girona coach Michel told Movistar.

Girona, in only their fourth season in the top flight in their history and promoted in 2022, could have taken the lead inside the first minute.

Artem Dovbyk fired wide at the near post when well placed, but his team did not have to wait much longer. Valery curled home in the second minute beyond Jan Oblak with a fine strike from the edge of the area, before Morata pulled Atletico level, staying onside by a whisker.

Girona were quickly back ahead with Savinho netting after 26 minutes, turning home after Oblak parried Martin´s effort. Blind turned home the third after Aleix Garcia´s cross was cleverly flicked on to the back post by Dovbyk.

Morata was heavily involved for Atletico and after netting from Rodrigo de Paul´s pass, struck again -- this time he was offside. The forward completed his hat-trick after the break with the aid of a slight deflection, after being sent through again by De Paul.

The game continued to flow end-to-end before Martin decided it, scrapping for an inch of space inside the area and prodding a finish into the top corner, with Oblak only able to watch as Girona´s dream grew bigger still.

Mallorca battled well against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu before Rudiger grabbed the hosts their victory. The defender headed home from a corner with 12 minutes remaining to settle a tight clash in which Mallorca twice hit the woodwork.