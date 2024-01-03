Arafat expresses confidence in young guns for NZ T20Is

LAHORE: Yasir Arafat, Pakistan’s High-Performance coach, has expressed his confidence in the young players selected for the T20I series against New Zealand.

Former Pakistan Cricketer all-rounder Yasir Arafat. — AFP/File

Arafat, speaking to the media at the conclusion of Pakistan’s training camp, specifically praised top-order batters Haseebullah Khan and Sahibzada Farhan, commending their commitment and skill development.

“Haseebullah is a very exciting cricketer. I have been following him since he played in the Under-19 World Cup two years ago. Apart from him, Sahibzada Farhan has shown significant improvement,” remarked Arafat.

He also highlighted the potential of pace bowler Abbas Afridi, saying that he can become a quality all-rounder.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Sajid Khan has replaced Abrar Ahmed in the squad as the leg-spinner has not yet recovered from the injury that he suffered in a tour game in Australia before the Perth Test. Pakistan squad for the tour of New Zealand

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sajid Khan, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Zaman Khan, Aamir Jamal, Azam Khan (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan (wk) and Abbas Afridi.

Schedule of the Series

First match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 12 January, Auckland

Second match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 14 January, Hamilton

Third match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 17 January, Dunedin

Fourth match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 19 January, Christchurch

Fifth match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 21 January, Christchurch.