Tuesday January 02, 2024
Superb free-kick helps City win Cape Town derby

By AFP
January 02, 2024

JOHANNESBURG: A superb free-kick by Relebogile Mokhuoane set up Cape Town City to defeat Cape Town Spurs 2-0 on Sunday and go second as the South African Premiership reached the halfway mark.

Cape Town city players celebrate in this image on January 1, 2024. — X/@CapeTownCityFC
The midfielder claimed his first goal of the season by lifting the ball over a defensive wall and into the roof of the net, beating goalkeeper Neil Boshoff at his near post.

City did not clinch victory in the local derby, however, until the final minute of regular time when Jaedin Rhodes tapped the ball into the net for his fourth league goal of the campaign.