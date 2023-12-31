Aisam, Aqeel win Serena Open doubles title

ISLAMABAD: Aisam ul Haq Qureshi / Aqeel Khan won the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships doubles title with ease at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex courts on Saturday.
The experienced pair beat Barkatullah/Yousaf Khalil 6-0, 6-2.
In the Boys 18 & under Singles Final: Ahmed Nael Qureshi of Westminister Academy Islamabad beat M. Hamza Aasim 6-3, 6-2 to land the title.
Sarah Mahbbob and Meheq Khokhar won their women’s singles semis with ease on Saturday.
Sarah and Meheq Khokhar’s final will be played on Sunday morning at 10 am while Aqeel Khan will be taking on Muhammad Shoaib in the men’s singles final on Sunday afternoon.
Results:
Men’s doubles finals: Aisam ul Haq Qureshi / Aqeel Khan bt Barkatullah / Yousaf Khalil 6-0,6-2
Ladies singles semi-finals: Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Amna Ali Qayum 6-2, 6-2; Meheq Khokhar bt Soha Ali 6-4, 6-2.
