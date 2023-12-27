 
Wednesday December 27, 2023
Imad completes 1000 runs, 50 wickets in T20s this year

By Our Correspondent
December 27, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistani star Imad Wasim has etched his name in T20 cricket history, achieving the coveted double of 1000 runs and 50 wickets in a calendar year.

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim celebrates after taking a wicket. —AFP/File
Only three other players, Kieron Pollard, Azhar Mahmood, and Andre Russell, have accomplished this remarkable feat. In the BBL match with the Melbourne Stars, his 14-run contribution helped secure the team’s first win of the season.