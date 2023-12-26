Pakistan drop Sarfaraz, Australia unchanged

MELBOURNE: Australia named an unchanged XI on Monday for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as they look to seal the series against Pakistan, who dropped veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The hosts crushed Shan Masood´s side by 360 runs inside four days at the first Test in Perth, with pace spearheads Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all coming through unscathed.

Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates with Travis Head after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) on day four of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on December 17, 2023. — AFP

It means Scott Boland, who took 6-7 on debut at the MCG against England in 2021, misses out. "We´re a huge fan of Scotty, I don´t think that´s a secret," skipper Cummins told reporters on a wet Christmas Day.

"He´s ready to go if anything happens, so I´m sure he´ll play a part at some point. "The message (to Boland) is always ´we love what you bring, unfortunately, you miss out on this one but don´t change, keep working hard and make sure you stay ready´."

Showers and potential thunderstorms are expected for the first day of play but are forecast to clear by Wednesday afternoon and Cummins said he was confident of a result. "I think there will be plenty of time to finish the game. I don´t think (the weather) will change anything," he said.

"(The wicket) looks pretty good. Fair bit of grass, probably a little bit harder and not as green as last year." Pakistan have been hit hard by injuries since Perth with fast bowler Khurram Shahzad and their two leading spinners, Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali, all ruled out of the Melbourne match.

They named a 12-man squad with Sarfaraz Ahmed and speedster Faheem Ashraf axed."We think Rizwan is ready and we can give Sarfaraz a little bit of a break to recoup and come back," said Masood.

"It´s more of a tactical decision in terms of the conditions and what we can get out of each player." "I believe in making minimal changes after a loss to maintain stability, but tactical decisions and injuries have forced a few changes. Mir Hamza is replacing the injured Khurram, and we trust he can replicate Khurram's control and consistent lengths," said Masood.

"Hasan replaces Faheem Ashraf due to his experience and impressive Test record. Sajid Khan is included as a specialist spinner in the 12-man squad since we haven't had a good look at the wicket due to rain. The decision on the frontline spin option will be made in the morning after assessing the conditions."

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan XII: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan