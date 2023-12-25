Muzzamil and Sarah reign supreme

ISLAMABAD: Muzzamil Murtaza proved too good for Mohammad Shoaib, beating him in straight sets in the men’s singles final, while Sarah Mehboob continued her winning streak in the women’s singles at the Benazir Bhutto Tennis Championship that concluded at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts Sunday.

In what turned out to be an easy final for Muzzamil, he defeated the Pakistan No 1 Shoaib 6-1, 7-5. Shoaib only got going in the second set where he tried to show some resistance making Muzzamil run for the ball. Muzzamil who just recently played circuit matches in the USA, however, was too good for the youngster when it came to putting the serve at the right place and playing cross-court and down-the-line shots.

This image shows a tennis player taking a shot on December 15, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

Muzzamil did not even hesitate in charging on the net making it impossible for Shoaib to play passing shots. “Playing against some of the best players in the USA helped me a lot.

I was not fit enough to play Kulsoom Saifullah Tennis. Here however I had regained my fitness and played my normal game. I am happy to have won the title here,” he said. Muzzamil said that he is ready to play for the country in the Davis Cup against India. “I have offered my services to play for Pakistan against India. If the federation wants me to play I am available to play.”

In the ladies’ singles final Sarah Mehboob got better than Amna Ali Qayum 7-5, 6-1. Sarah has been dominating the domestic women’s circuit for years now. International Aisamul Haq, Senators Faratullah Babar and Taj Haider distributed prizes among the winners.

Senator Babar termed the event a big success. “BB Tennis always helped in unearthing real talent. Over 300 entries is a clear indication that the event has gained popularity over the years.”

Results:

Men’s singles final: Muzzamil Murtaza bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-1, 7-5.

Ladies singles final: Sarah Mehboob bt Amna Ali Qayum 7-5, 6-1.

Under-18 girls final: Amna Ali Qayum bt Shiza Sajjid 6-3, 6-2.

Boys under-12 singles final: Shayan Afridi bt Raziq Sultan 4-0, 4-2.

Boys under-10 final: Rashid Ali Bachani bt Muhammad Faizan 4-2, 4-2.