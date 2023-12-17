Emery warns surging Villa to ignore title talk

LONDON: Unai Emery insists Aston Villa cannot afford to start dreaming of a Premier League title challenge despite their “amazing” rise to third place.
Emery´s side have moved within two points of leaders Liverpool after statement victories over Manchester City and Arsenal in their last two league games.
Villa also advanced to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League on Thursday after finishing top of Group E.
But, while fans are beginning to anticipate Villa pushing for their first English title since 1981, Emery urged his players to keep their feet firmly on the ground.
