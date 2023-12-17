Sarah wins another National Tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob Khan added another title to her collection winning the women’s singles title in the 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

Sarah defeated Sheeza Sajid 6-4, 6-1 to land the title in what turned out to be an easy outing for her.Ahmed Nael Qureshi got the better of Hamza Roman 6-3, 6-1 to win the under-18 boys title.

This image shows a person taking a shot. — Unsplash/File

Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Shoaib will play for the men’s singles title on Sunday following their easy semis wins on Saturday.Both won in straight sets without facing any real fight from their opponents.

Results: Men’s singles semifinals: Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Abid 6-4, 6-0; Muhammad Shoaib bt Mudassir Murtaza 6-4(retd).

Ladies singles-final: Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Sheeza Sajid 6-4, 6-1Boys singles 18 & under final: Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Hamza Roman 6-3, 6-1.

Boys single 14& semifinals: Abdul Basit bt M. Haziq Aasim 4-0, 1-4, 5-4(1); M. Hassan Usmani bt Hazik Areejo 4-2, 4-0.