PCB finalises HBL PSL 2024 dates and venues

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised the dates and venues for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The league will be played from February 17 to March 17, 2024, across four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

The final will be held in Karachi. Concerns have arisen about stadium attendance in Karachi during doubleheaders, as single matches haven’t always filled the seats.

The PCB is currently deliberating on this issue and will release the finalised schedule once a solution is reached.