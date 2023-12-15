PSL snub disappoints Ahmed Shahzad

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has voiced his disappointment after not being selected for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sources close to Shehzad have revealed that he has discussed his future in cricket with individuals close to him.

Ahmed Shehzad, known for his explosive batting style, has been a familiar face in the PSL. However, his omission from the upcoming season has left the cricketer disheartened. The decision regarding Shehzad’s future in the PSL is expected to come in a day or two, raising speculation about the possibility of him quitting cricket altogether. In a separate development related to the PSL, Islamabad United batter Azam Khan has shared insights into his preparations for the upcoming tournament. Emphasising the importance of fitness, Khan mentioned that he is diligently working on getting in shape for PSL 9. He expressed his desire to contribute to Islamabad United’s success and clinch the title in the upcoming edition.