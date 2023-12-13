Dortmund to be ‘brave’ against PSG in Champions League

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said Tuesday his team would be “brave” against a Paris Saint-Germain side in danger of exiting the Champions League in the group stage.
PSG need to win at Dortmund on Wednesday to guarantee progress to the knockout stages alongside their hosts, who have already qualified. If PSG draw or lose, the French champions will need Newcastle and Milan to share the points in their match to avoid an early elimination.
“They know they need a win, but they know we also want the win,” Terzic told reporters on Tuesday. The coach said his side would need to defend PSG´s “world-class Kylian Mbappe” as a team.
“It doesn´t matter which player plays one-on-one against Kylian Mbappe, it will always be difficult.” Mbappe scored as PSG won 2-0 in Paris in September, Dortmund´s only loss in the Champions League this season. PSG are top of Ligue 1 after winning their past eight matches, but Luis Enrique´s side have lost both away fixtures in the Champions League this season.
