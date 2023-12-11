Forde propels WI to series-clinching win over England

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: A dream debut by Matthew Forde helped guide the West Indies to a series-clinching four-wicket win over England in the decisive third and final match of their One-Day International series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

In a rain-affected encounter, the 21-year-old Barbadian delighted the few home supporters among a majority English audience with figures of three for 29 as the tourists were restricted to 206 for nine off 40 overs after being put in.

Matthew Forde (C) of the West Indies celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Will Jacks (R) of England during the third and final ODI at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on December 9, 2023. — AFP

Then, with the West Indies stuttering at 135 for six in pursuit of a revised target of 188 off 34 overs, Forde (13 not out) joined Romario Shepherd (41 not out) in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 56 to take the Caribbean team to their first ODI series triumph over England for 16 years and their first at home against these opponents for 25 years.

“This is a dream come true,” said an overwhelmed Forde, who was named Man of the Match, in reflecting on his contribution. “The wicket was a bit tacky so it was just about bowling the right line and length. And when I came in to bat, it was just about turning over the strike and getting Sheppy on strike as often as possible.”

Brought into the team in place of Oshane Thomas and given use of the new ball, the hometown boy claimed wickets in his first two overs and added a third in his fifth to put England immediately on the back foot.

Ben Duckett offered the only substantial resistance with a pugnacious innings of 71, getting meaningful support from Liam Livingstone (45) in a stand of 88 for the sixth wicket after they had slumped to 49 for five in the tenth over.

Forde removed Phil Salt to a low catch at mid-off and then had Zak Crawley taken at second slip. He added the wicket of the other opener, Phil Jacks, two overs later via a wicketkeeper´s catch.

Jacks was almost the unlikely hero for England with the ball, taking three wickets for 22 runs, including topscorer Keacy Carty for 50, to seem to tilt the balance of the match in his side´s favour. “We were a few short with the bat,” said England captain Jos Buttler in reflecting on the loss. “We fought hard with the ball but it just wasn´t enough. This is the start of a long journey for this side. Hopefully we can build something for the future.”

West Indies won the toss

England Innings

Salt c Joseph b Forde 4

Jacks c †Hope b Forde 17

Crawley c Athanaze b Forde 0

Duckett c King b Shepherd 71

Brook run out (Joseph) 1

Buttler (c)† c Motie b Joseph 0

Livingstone c Rutherford b Shepherd 45

Curran c Motie b Joseph 12

Ahmed c †Hope b Joseph 15

Atkinson not out 20

Matthew Potts not out 15

Extras: (nb 2, w 4) 6

Total: 40 Ov (RR: 5.15) 206/9

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-8, 3-45, 4-48, 5-49, 6-137, 7-142, 8-166, 9-171

Bowling: Matthew Forde 8-0-29-3, Romario Shepherd 8-0-50-2, Alzarri Joseph 8-0-61-3, Gudakesh Motie 8-0-23-0, Yannic Cariah 8-0-43-0

West Indies Innings

Athanaze lbw b Atkinson 45

King c Jacks b Atkinson 1

Carty c & b Jacks 50

Hope (c)† c Potts b Ahmed 15

Hetmyer c Salt b Jacks 12

Rutherford c Crawley b Jacks 3

Shepherd not out 41

Forde not out 13

Extras: (b 1, lb 2, w 8) 11

Total: 31.4 Ov (RR: 6.03) 191/6

Did not bat: Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Yannic Cariah

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-78, 3-99, 4-116, 5-122, 6-135

Bowling: Sam Curran 4-0-22-0, Gus Atkinson 6-0-58-2, Matthew Potts 3-0-15-0, Rehan Ahmed 7-0-37-1, Will Jacks 7-1-22-3, Liam Livingstone 4.4-0-34-0

Result: WI won by 4 wickets

Player of the match: Matthew Forde

Umpires: Chris Brown, Leslie Reifer