Celtic suffer first league defeat this season in Kilmarnock shocker

GLASGOW: Celtic suffered their first Scottish Premiership defeat this season as the champions crashed to a shock 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock on Sunday.
Brendan Rodgers´ side blew the lead given to them by Matt O´Riley in the first half as Nat Phillips´ own goal was followed by Matty Kennedy´s late winner. In his second spell in charge, Rodgers had suffered his first domestic cup defeat as Celtic manager at Kilmarnock´s Rugby Park in August.
The Hoops´ latest loss on the artificial surface left them five points ahead of second-placed Rangers in the title race, with their Glasgow rivals holding a game in hand.
Celtic started in dominant fashion in Ayrshire and O´Riley gave them a 33rd-minute lead with his ninth goal of the season. O´Riley netted from close-range after Callum McGregor´s 20-yard drive was parried out to him by Killie ´keeper Will Dennis. However, Kilmarnock were rewarded for their second half improvement when Celtic defender Phillips turned Brad Lyons´ cross into his own net in the 75th minute.
