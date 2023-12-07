Nasir happy with boxers performance in junior world championship

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Federation’s (PBF) secretary Nasir Tung is happy with the way his boxers performed in the IBA Junior World Boxing Championship which concluded in Armenia the other day.
“I am very much satisfied with the way our boys delivered at the major stage,” Nasir told The News on Wednesday.
“Soban Rehman showed stunning performance as he qualified for the quarter-finals after beating a fighter from Greece in the pre-quarter-final,” he said. Soban, who belongs to Lahore, downed Vasilios of Greece 3-2 in the pre-quarter-finals of the lightweight category (50-52kg). However, he lost to Y Iliev of Bulgaria 5-0 in the quarter-finals. Soban finished fifth in his weight.
Mohammad Yousuf lost to K Ulmasov of Uzbekistan 5-0 in the light welterweight (60-63kg) pre-quarter-finals. In the lightweight category (57-60kg), Mohammad Shehzad, who belongs to Azad Kashmir, went down to A Zeadeh of Jordan 3-1 in the pre-quarter-finals.
Pakistan had fielded three fighters in the global junior event. Shehzad, who is treasurer of AJK Boxing Association, was accompanying the squad which will return on Thursday (today).
“We will keep these boys in the camp just to keep them in shape. They are too young. Soban is just 15 years old,” Nasir said. Asked how they managed participation of these boys, he said: “Due to little contributions from various people we ensured our young boys featured in the event,” Nasir said. “India took a 36-member contingent to Armenia and we also wanted to ensure Pakistan’s presence in the global event,” he said.
