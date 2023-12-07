France to ramp up hotel checks before Olympics: minister

PARIS: France will not cap hotel prices during the Olympics this summer but instead increase checks to make sure visitors get their money’s worth, a minister said on Wednesday.

Some 15 million visitors are expected for the Olympics in July and August, and the Paralympics in August and early September.

French Junior Minister, Olivia Gregoire listens to the speech of the French president during a meeting with heads of Small and Medium Enterprises, members of professional federations in Paris, on November 21, 2023. — AFP

The minister responsible for tourism, Olivia Gregoire, told Sud Radio the government would in no way seek to limit these rates. Instead 900 inspectors, around a third of those working for the government’s anti-fraud agency, will be tasked with “checking prices, sanitary conditions and the smooth running of the Olympic Games”, she said. “All 1,600 Parisian hotels will be checked between now and the Games,” she said, adding 600 had already been reviewed.