Messi named Time’s ‘Athlete of the Year’

LOS ANGELES: Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine´s “Athlete of the Year” for 2023 after a trailblazing season marked by an eighth Ballon d´Or award and his ground-breaking move to Major League Soccer´s Inter Miami.

Time said the Argentine superstar had already had a transformative impact on the American sporting landscape, which has been historically slow to embrace football.

Lionel Messi delivers a speech between the Copa America trophy (L) and a replica of the World Cup, during a tribute by Conmebol to the members of the Argentine national team for winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup.— AFP/File

“Lionel Messi this year managed to do what once seemed impossible, when he signed with Inter Miami: turning the US into a soccer country,” Time commented.

The 36-year-old Messi made his debut for Miami in July following an acrimonious departure from Paris Saint-Germain. The World Cup-winner also rebuffed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in favor of a new chapter in MLS.

The eight-time Ballon d´Or winner made an instant impact on Miami´s fortunes, playing a pivotal role in helping the team win the expanded Leagues Cup, a cross-border competition for teams from MLS and Mexico´s top flight.