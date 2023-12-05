FATA overpower Lahore Whites, Abbottabad thump Karachi Whites

KARACHI: Peshawar registered fourth successive National T20 Super-Eight stage win when they outclassed Sialkot by 73 runs, while Abbottabad overcame Karachi Whites and FATA overpowered Lahore Whites in one-sided encounters here on Monday.

Peshawar, invited to bat first, smashed Sialkot bowlers to all parts of the park during the 230-run first inning for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Openers Israrullah and Sahibzada Farhan looked in great touch, not only notching opening stand worth 94 runs, but also scoring blazing half-centuries. Sahibzada laced his 58 off 30 balls with five fours and sixes, while Israrullah scored 64.

This image shows Fata Region players during the National T20 Super-Eight stage on December 4, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB_Live

The player-of-the-match Iftikhar Ahmed also made a crucial contribution scoring 55 not out off just 24 balls to take Peshawar to a heavy total. For Sialkot, Sohaibullah was the most expensive bowler registering figures of 1-67 in four overs, while Usman Khalid and Shoaib Malik picked a wicket each but were a touch expensive.

In reply, Sialkot never looked within the reach of the target, getting all our for 157. Momin Waqar (34), Bilal Asif (28) and Ashir Mehmood (25) were the notable scorers. For Peshawar, Abbas Afridi picked three in a brilliant pace-bowling display, while Iftikhar and Mohammad Ilyas took two.

FATA vs Lahore Whites

The match at the National Bank Stadium saw FATA shocking Lahore Whites by seven wickets after restricting them to 118-6 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Irfan (26), Ahmed Shehzad (22), Tayyab Tahir (20) were the notable batters as the FATA bowlers never allowed the batters to get on top. Maaz Khan and Asif Ali were economical and effective taking two and one wickets, respectively. Sameen Gul and Irfanullah Shah also picked one.

In reply, the FATA batters, despite losing two early wickets played in exceptional fashion to chase down the target in just 14.3 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Opener Samiullah Jnr laced 71 runs off 51 balls with three sixes and eight fours, while Khushdil Shah scored 27.

For Lahore W, Mohammad Amir Khan was good early on taking two scalps, while Saad Nasim picked one.

Abbottabad vs Karachi Whites

n the other one-sided encounter at the NBP Sports Complex, Abbottabad won its third match, beating Karachi Whites by six wickets.

Electing to field first, Abbottabad bowlers bowled tight lines and never allowed the Karachi W batters to scored freely, restricting them to 147-6 in 20 overs. Both openers failed to impress, while Omair Bin Yousuf remained the top scorer with a 43-run knock. Danish Aziz remained 29 not out.

In an all-round bowling show, Yasir Shah picked two wickets, while Khalid Usman, Fayyaz Khan and Shahab Khan 1-29 took one apiece.