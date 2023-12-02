Bangladesh leave NZ in deep trouble in 332-run chase

SYLHET: Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 4-40 to put Bangladesh within three wickets of a famous win over New Zealand in the first Test in Sylhet on Friday.

Set a target of 332 runs, New Zealand stuttered to reach 113-7 at stumps on the fourth day, still needing 219 runs for what looked like an improbable win. Daryl Mitchell dragged the match into the fifth day with an unbeaten 44, remaining New Zealand´s only hope to produce a miracle.

Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam celebrates after the dismissal of New Zealand’s Tom Latham during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. —AFP File

Ish Sodhi was with him on seven, but not before he was reprieved by the third umpire after initially being given out two overs before stumps. Bangladesh will be looking to wrap up the New Zealand innings quickly on the fifth and final day for what they hope will be their second Test win against New Zealand and their first at home.

“It´s fun to beat a big team, “ Taijul said. “We haven´t won yet but, inshallah (God willing), we are trying our best.” New Zealand´s Ajaz Patel said the Kiwis had “obviously a lot of batting to do” but insisted the battle was not over.

“We´ll come out there and still fight and see where we get to,” he said. “We´ve got Dazzler (Mitchell) there who´s batted quite nicely today.” Pacer Shoriful Islam and spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan complemented Taijul with a wicket each to put them firmly on course.

The Kiwis lost opener Tom Latham to Shoriful for a duck before the scoreboard was moved and never appeared to recover from the early blow. Taijul swiftly removed danger man Kane Williamson leg-before for 11 and Mehidy got rid of Henry Nicholls for two to leave New Zealand struggling at 37-3 at tea.

Devon Conway fell to Taijul for 22, giving a catch to close-in fielder Shahadat Hossain soon after the resumption. Taijul then knocked over Tom Blundell for six to put New Zealand in further trouble.

Mitchell and Glenn Phillips added 21 runs for the sixth wicket to momentarily halt Bangladesh´s victory push. Nayeem hit Phillips in front of the wicket on 12 before Taijul removed Kyle Jamieson for nine. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy earlier added a half-century each after skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto´s ton.

Mushfiqur hit 67 before Mehidy took on the mantle and carried Bangladesh to 338 in their second innings, with the hosts adding 126 runs to their overnight score of 212-3.

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh first innings 310 all out

New Zealand first innings 317 all out

Bangladesh second innings (overnight 213-3)

Mahmudul run out 8

Zakir lbw b Patel 17

Najmul c Blundell b Southee 105

Mominul run out 40

Mushfiqur lbw b Patel 67

Shahadat lbw b Sodhi 18

Mehidy not out 50

Nurul c&b Phillips 10

Nayeem c Latham b Sodhi 4

Taijul c Nicholls b Patel 0

Shoriful st Blundell b Patel 10

Extras: (b2, lb 7) 9

Total: (all out; 100.4 overs) 338

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-26, 3-116, 4-214, 5-248, 6-278, 7-291, 8-311, 9-312, 10-338

Bowling: Southee 15-3-33-1, Jamieson

13-3-25-0, Patel 36.4-1-148-4, Phillips 16-4-47-1, Sodhi 19-2-74-2, Mitchell 1-0-2-0

New Zealand second innings

Latham c Nurul b Shoriful 0

Conway c Shahadat b Taijul 22

Williamson lbw b Taijul 11

Nicholls c Nayeem b Mehidy 2

Mitchell not out 44

Blundell c Nurul b Taijul 6

Phillips lbw b Nayeem 12

Jamieson lbw b Taijul 9

Sodhi not out 7

Extras: 0

Total (7 wickets; 49 overs) 113

Yet To bat: Southee, Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-19, 3-30, 4-46, 5-60, 6-81, 7-102

Bowling: Shoriful 6-2-13-1, Mehidy 11-3-31-1, Taijul 20-7-40-4, Nayeem 10-1-24-1, Mominul 2-0-5-0

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Paul Reiffel (AUS)