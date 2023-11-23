Rashid, Hameed to play Masters Tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Hameedul Haq and Rashid Malik won their respective semi-final matches to march into the 60+ singles’ final of Masters Tennis at Royal Cliff Resort, Pattaya Thailand Wednesday.
Hamid got the better of World No70 Peter Schubert of Germany 6-0, 7-6 while Malik prevailed over Simon Arms of Australia (World Ranking 12) 6-1, 6-1.
Rashid and Hameed will be playing the finals today (Thursday).
In the 65+ doubles’ category, Waqar Nisar (Pak) and Kazuhico Imahashi (Japan) lost to Shay Abramovich (Israel) and Robert McGuigan 3-6, 7-5, 6-10 in the quarter-finals.
Representational image. — APP FileLAHORE: The National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023 is gearing up for...
The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation . — PHFLAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced a training...
The Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Board logo from its website.NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands: Pakistan’s tour of the...
This screenshot shows the national cricketers assembled for the training camp at the Pindi Stadium ahead of the...
Australia's Travis Head, who hit a century in Sunday's World Cup final, will face India again on Thursday as a T20...
Representational image showing a person cycle on the road. — Unsplash LAHORE: The Pakistan Cycling Federation has...