Rashid, Hameed to play Masters Tennis final

Representational image. — WTA

ISLAMABAD: Hameedul Haq and Rashid Malik won their respective semi-final matches to march into the 60+ singles’ final of Masters Tennis at Royal Cliff Resort, Pattaya Thailand Wednesday.

Hamid got the better of World No70 Peter Schubert of Germany 6-0, 7-6 while Malik prevailed over Simon Arms of Australia (World Ranking 12) 6-1, 6-1.

Rashid and Hameed will be playing the finals today (Thursday).

In the 65+ doubles’ category, Waqar Nisar (Pak) and Kazuhico Imahashi (Japan) lost to Shay Abramovich (Israel) and Robert McGuigan 3-6, 7-5, 6-10 in the quarter-finals.