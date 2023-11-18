Hamza stuns former World No 1

Word junior champion Hamza Khan (left) and former No. 1 James Willstrop (middle). —Facebook/Squash Stories

KARACHI: Word junior champion Hamza Khan has started making strides in the international circuit as he prevailed over former No. 1 James Willstrop (England) in a four-game thriller at the London Open Squash.

Hamza won 9-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9 in a match that lasted 47 minutes. Hamza is enjoying wild card entry going into the London Open where he is accompanied by his father and coach Niaz Khan.

“He has played brilliantly and hopefully he will continue in the same vein in matches to come. London Open is his first senior circuit tournament after winning the world junior title,” Niaz said.

Willstrop who was world No 1 in 2012 is now ranked 60 in the world. Hamza will now take on Owain Taylor in the quarter-finals of the Open. Meanwhile, another Pakistani youngster Noor Zaman lost a 75-minute battle against 8th seed local lad Ben Coleman. The English man won 14-16, 11-8, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9.