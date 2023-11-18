Lahore lift National Blind Cricket Trophy

The image shows a glimpse of the prize distribution ceremony after the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) National T20 Blind Cricket tournament at the Shalimar Ground on nOV 17, 2023. — Facebook/forex.trader.75470

ISLAMABAD: Lahore annexed the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) National T20 Blind Cricket Trophy beating Bahawalpur by nine wickets at the Shalimar Ground on Friday.

Bahawalpur openers Muhammad Rashid and Moain Aslam provided a solid start scoring 161 runs for the opening wicket. Muhammad Rashid smashed 93 runs off 54 balls as Bahawalpur posted a strong 231 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Zafar Iqbal played a little cameo of 22 runs off 9 deliveries.

Lahore in reply played exceptionally well and chased down the target in the last over of the innings. Badar Munir’s exceptional form with the bat continued as he remained unbeaten on 123 runs off just 70 balls featuring 20 fours while Muhammad Salman played a handy innings of 76 runs off 40 balls to guide their side home.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, National Bank Senior Vice President Rao Abid, OGDCL General Manager Abdul Razzaq Khattak and other dignitaries distributed prizes among the players at the closing ceremony. Badar Munir was declared Man of the Final and the Best Player of the Tournament for his excellent performance.

PBCC chairman Sultan Shah said that the national blind cricket team has achieved back-to-back successes in international tournaments. “The government is not encouraging blind cricketers.”