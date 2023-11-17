Peshawar Region secure spot in Pakistan Cup final

The screengrab shows a glimpse of a match between the Peshawar Region and the FATA Region played on Nov 16, 2023. Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

LAHORE: Peshawar Region defeated FATA Region by 44 runs in their semi-final clash of the Pakistan Cup. In the final, Peshawar will face either Karachi Whites and Multan.

The semi-final showdown took place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. FATA won the toss and opted to field first. Peshawar’s batting display was marked by the stellar performance of their captain, Sahibzada Farhan, who contributed significantly with 69 runs, featuring eleven boundaries.

Adil Amin played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten with 56 runs, including three sixes and three fours. Nabi Gul’s brisk 43 off 42 balls took them to 245 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 45 overs.

FATA struggled to build momentum and were eventually bowled out for 201 runs in 41.1 overs.

The early collapse saw three wickets fall for just 59 runs. Despite efforts from Salman Khan Jr. (46 runs) and Khushdil Shah (42 runs), FATA couldn’t overcome Peshawar’s total. Sarwar Afridi’s valiant innings of 56 runs off 45 balls proved insufficient.

Abbas Afridi led the bowling attack, claiming 3 wickets for 34 runs. Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, and Muhammad Imran each dismissed two players, contributing to FATA’s downfall.

Brief Scores:

Peshawar 245 runs 7 players out (45 overs) Sahibzada Farhan 69, Adil Amin 56 not out, Nabi Gul 43, Shahidaziz 55 / 3 wickets, Khushdil Shah 39 / 2 wickets

FATA 201 all out (41.1 overs) Sarwar Afridi 56, Salman Khan Jr. 46, Khushdil Shah 42, Abbas Afridi 34 / 3 wickets.