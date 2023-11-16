Flintoff takes coaching role in Hundred

LONDON: Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been appointed as head coach of the Northern Superchargers men´s team in The Hundred, nearly a year after a serious car accident.
Flintoff was hospitalised with facial and rib injuries after the crash last December while filming for the BBC show Top Gear. He is now set for his first head coach role and replaces ex-England wicketkeeper James Foster, who left the Headingley-based Superchargers last week.
Former all-rounder Flintoff, 45, had focused on a broadcasting career after retiring as a player. He was out of the public eye in the months following his crash but was coaxed back by close friend and former team-mate Rob Key, the managing director of England men´s cricket. Flintoff joined England´s coaching set-up for recent one-day international series against New Zealand and Ireland. “My time with the England men´s team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me,” he said. “I´m relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it, helping to guide the Superchargers team to success on the field while making memories off it and helping to take cricket to more people.”
